'Hamilton' to Make San Diego Debut

Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, performs with members of the cast of the musical "Hamilton: An American Musical" in New York. The production makes its San Diego debut in 2018. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater via AP, File)

Don’t get your britches in a wad, but the biggest Broadway hit in recent memory is coming to town: “Hamilton: An American Musical” is set to make its San Diego debut at the San Diego Civic Theatre during the 2017-18 Broadway/San Diego season.

We’ll have to wait a hot minute though. The award-winning, record-setting, and headlines-grabbing play helmed by Lin-Manuel Miranda is scheduled to run one year from now: Jan. 3-28, 2018.

For the unfamiliar, “Hamilton: An American Musical” is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of one of America’s Founding Fathers Alexander Hamilton, and features an incredible score that mixes hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway for a truly masterful approach to modern theater.

Widely considered a cultural phenomenon, audiences and critics alike have unanimously raved about the production, and it reportedly took in $30 million in advance ticket sales before its official opening in 2015. It also set a Broadway box office record for the most money grossed in a single week in New York City: In November of 2016, "Hamilton" grossed $3.3 million for an eight-performance week.

While individual show tickets are not currently on sale yet, San Diego resident patrons can “subscribe” to 2017-18 season tickets at this link.

Subscribers can choose which day of the week they’d like to see each of the season’s seven shows -- which, aside from “Hamilton,” also include the Tony Award-winning 2015 smash hit “An American in Paris”; Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies” (the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera”) and the fun-loving “School of Rock” romp; Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s crossover sensation “On Your Feet”; Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic “The King and I”; and Disney’s beloved “The Little Mermaid.”

Additional season events include Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” “Motown: The Musical,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Stomp” (at the Balboa Theatre), “Les Misérables,” and “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“The 2017-2018 season, in particular, is simply an embarrassment of riches,” said Joe Kobryner, Vice President of Broadway/San Diego, in a recent press release. “Six of our seven subscription shows are Broadway/San Diego debuts; along with some of the biggest mega-hits in musical theater history returning to the Civic Theatre.”

Pricing ranges from $218 to $603 per season ticket seat, with several different seating options/show times available to choose from (including much higher-priced VIP seats via the "President's Club").

San Diego County Credit Union members can take advantage of a special 20 percent discount on Tuesday night season ticket packages by calling 888-937-8995 (offer is only available over the phone using an SDCCU Visa debit/credit card, and runs until March 17, 2017).

For more information on shows, showtimes, tickets and more, visit Broadway/San Diego's official website.

Broadway/San Diego’s 2017-2018 Season

Sept. 5-10, 2017: “An American in Paris”

Sept. 19-24, 2017: “The Little Mermaid”

Nov. 24-26, 2017: “Cinderella”

Dec. 26-31, 2017: “Motown: The Musical”

Jan. 3-28, 2018: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

Feb. 9-11, 2018: “Dirty Dancing”

March 2-4, 2018: “Stomp” (at Balboa Theatre)

March 27-April 1, 2018: “Love Never Dies”

May 29-June 3, 2018: “Les Misérables”

June 12-17, 2018: “School of Rock”

June 26-July 1, 2018: “The King and I”

July 31-Aug. 5, 2018: “On Your Feet!”

Aug. 23-Sept. 2, 2018: “The Phantom of the Opera”

Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow, plays in Diamond Lakes, and runs the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.