Coachella Makes More Lineup Changes

Sure, Beyonce was replaced with Lady Gaga at the festival in the desert, but Coachella has made a few more changes to the lineup as well.

Some of the most notable additions are the veteran Long Beach punks of T.S.O.L., booty-rap artist D.R.A.M. and the UK grime rapper Skepta, while some less-known artists also got the nod, including Columbian Latin Grammy winners Diamante Eléctrico and Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis of Israel, who are one of the biggest artists of Mizrahi music.

SoundDiego Does Coachella 2016

A slew of indie garage-punk artists were tapped for the bill as well: Tall Juan, the Paranoyds, Surf Curse, Downtown Boys, Slow Hollows, Thee Commonsand Las Ligas Menores, many of which will likely be playing in the smoldering heat of the early afternoon.

Making room for some of the additions are a few acts no longer making their way to the desert, such as the iconic Nigerian performer King Sunny Ade, English singer/songwriter Declan Mckenna, and Moss Kena (most known for their dreamy remix of Kendrick Lamar's "These Walls").

FRIDAY

Added:

D.R.A.M

Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis

Surfbort

Diamante Electrico

Tall Juan

The Paranoyds

Shannon & the Clams

SATURDAY

Added:

Surf Curse

Downtown Boys

Slow Hollows

Thee Commons

Las Ligas Menores

Quitapenas

Cut:

Declan McKenna

SUNDAY

Added:

T.S.O.L

Skepta

Cut:

King Sunny Ade

