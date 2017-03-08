Everybody's favorite ginger, Ed Sheeran, whose single "Shape of You" has rocketed to the top of the charts and garnered over 400 million streams since January, announced on Wednesday that his summer/fall tour would include a stop in San Diego.

The pop-smashing star is riding high on his recent release of "Divide" (the formal title is the division symbol) and revealed that a tour of the same name would make nearly 45 stops around North America, including a Valley View Casino Center date on Aug. 6.

Upcoming Concerts

Ticket sales for the general public begin on March 17 at AXS.com, while Information about ticket prices is not available at this time. Sheeran's San Diego show won't be his first local appearance, of course: In fact, among other appearances, he headlined Valley View Casino Center back in 2015 as well, took part in Energy 93.3's Summer Kickoff Concert the year before, and even treated fans to an intimate Balboa Theatre show on Fat Tuesday back in 2013.

"Shape of You" is the British natives' biggest hit to-date, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and still sitting there six weeks later. Luckily for NBC, the Grammy-winning performer -- whose first major brush with fame came when he shared a mic with Taylor Swift on "Everything Has Changed," off her "Red" album -- made an appearance Wednesday morning in Rockefeller Plaza outside the "Today Show" studios to coincide with the tour announcement.

Aug. 6 will be a memorable night for music in San Diego -- drivers headed into San Diego to see Sheeran will have to compete with Metallica fans, who will be headed to the Petco Park the same night.