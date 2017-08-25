Bob Dylan Announces San Diego Show

The times may be a-changin’, but one thing’s for sure: Bob Dylan soldiers on like a rolling stone. That journey (which has been lovingly dubbed “The Never Ending Tour” since 1988) brings him and his band through the Event Center at Harrah’s Resort Southern California on Friday, Oct. 13.

The Harrah’s date is the first of only two dates the legendary singer/songwriter currently has scheduled -- with the second being at the Chelsea Theatre in Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan Hotel on the following night, Oct. 14.

Tickets for Bob Dylan & His Band's Oct. 13 show are on sale now at this link and start at $95 each. They're available for purchase from Ticketmaster.com, by calling 855-234-7469, at Harrah’s Resort SoCal Ticketmaster kiosks, or at its promotions center. It is a 21-and-older show.

There are other various ticketing options available, with a “Bob Dylan Front Row Package” starting at $585 that includes one front-row ticket, a merchandise item designed and created exclusively for package purchasers, and a collectible laminate to remember the evening. A “Gold Hot Ticket Package” (that starts at $435 per ticket), and a “Silver Hot Ticket Package” (that starts at $335 per ticket) round out the other options.

Nothing seems to slow down Dylan: In 2016, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member released “Fallen Angels” (an album of Sinatra covers), was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, and stopped in San Diego for two nights at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay. This year has also been busy: The folk/rock/country pioneer released “Triplicate” on March 31 -- his 38th studio album featuring 30 covers of classic American songs (and his first-ever three-disc album).

With a catalog that includes some of popular music’s biggest hits and most beloved songs (he’s sold more than 100 million albums after all), it’s anyone’s guess what the 11-time Grammy winner will play when he and his band step on that Events Center stage at Harrah’s Resort SoCal -- but chances are good that the set list will be amazing.