91x Announces 2017 Wrex the Halls Lineup - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD
SoundDiego

Saturdays after SNL
on NBC 7 San Diego
music. community. culture.

91x Announces 2017 Wrex the Halls Lineup

91x has announced the lineup for this year's Wrex the Halls on Dec. 9

By SoundDiego Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    91x Announces 2017 Wrex the Halls Lineup
    Connie Bolger
    Folk-rock act the Lumineers head up 91x's Wrex the Halls concert on Dec. 9 at Valley View Casino Center.

    Season's greetings! Are you ready to get Wrex-d? The lineup for 91x's 2017 Wrex the Halls concert -- which takes place at Valley View Casino Center on Saturday, Dec. 9 -- was released early Tuesday morning, and sitting pretty at the top of the bill is none other than the hey-ho, folk-stomp maestros the Lumineers.

    "Riptide" folk-pop star Vance Joy, Dreamcar (an AFI and No Doubt mash-up supergroup), the War on Drugs (who just dropped their achingly beautiful album "A Deeper Understanding"), and Canadian rock group the Arkells round out the all-ages holiday bash.

    “It’s that time of year again: football’s back, the kids are in school, and we finally get to announce the Wrex the Halls lineup!” exclaimed 91X Music Director and midday host Hilary, in a Tuesday press release.

    General tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. via AXS.com and the Valley View Casino Center box office.

    PICS: 91x's Wrex the Halls

    PICS: 91x's Wrex the Halls

    The alt-rock radio station also announced they'd be sending out an exclusive code to 91x subscriber/listeners for a one-day pre-sale to start on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. Head to their official website for more details.

    Wrex the Halls -- which was a huge, two-night affair last December -- featured Beck, Band of Horses, Blink-182, Pierce the Veil, and Jimmy Eat World (among others). This year, the station's reigned it back into a one-night-only show and chosen to tone it down a bit with a few more beards and even more banjos than you can snap your fancy suspenders at. Whatever your musical poison though, you'll have plenty to choose from come Dec. 9.

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices