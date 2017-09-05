91x Announces 2017 Wrex the Halls Lineup

Season's greetings! Are you ready to get Wrex-d? The lineup for 91x's 2017 Wrex the Halls concert -- which takes place at Valley View Casino Center on Saturday, Dec. 9 -- was released early Tuesday morning, and sitting pretty at the top of the bill is none other than the hey-ho, folk-stomp maestros the Lumineers.

"Riptide" folk-pop star Vance Joy, Dreamcar (an AFI and No Doubt mash-up supergroup), the War on Drugs (who just dropped their achingly beautiful album "A Deeper Understanding"), and Canadian rock group the Arkells round out the all-ages holiday bash.

“It’s that time of year again: football’s back, the kids are in school, and we finally get to announce the Wrex the Halls lineup!” exclaimed 91X Music Director and midday host Hilary, in a Tuesday press release.

General tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. via AXS.com and the Valley View Casino Center box office.

The alt-rock radio station also announced they'd be sending out an exclusive code to 91x subscriber/listeners for a one-day pre-sale to start on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. Head to their official website for more details.

Wrex the Halls -- which was a huge, two-night affair last December -- featured Beck, Band of Horses, Blink-182, Pierce the Veil, and Jimmy Eat World (among others). This year, the station's reigned it back into a one-night-only show and chosen to tone it down a bit with a few more beards and even more banjos than you can snap your fancy suspenders at. Whatever your musical poison though, you'll have plenty to choose from come Dec. 9.